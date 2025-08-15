Listen Live
Ravens to Host 2025 Season Kickoff Watch Party at M&T Bank Stadium

Ravens Hosting 2025 Season Opener Watch Party With Ying Yang Twins

Published on August 15, 2025

The Baltimore Ravens are kicking off the 2025 season with more than just football; they’re throwing a full-scale party for the flock!

On Thursday, the team announced plans for a 2025 Watch Party at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7, as the Ravens face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. The game will be streamed live on the stadium’s massive RavenVision video boards.

Before kickoff, fans can enjoy a special performance from platinum-selling hip-hop duo the Ying Yang Twins, along with appearances by Ravens legends, cheerleaders, Poe, and the Marching Ravens.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m., with free parking available in Lot B/C (outside Gate A) for those with an event ticket. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m.

Click here for more info.

Ravens Hosting 2025 Season Opener Watch Party With Ying Yang Twins  was originally published on 92q.com

Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: Serayah Makes Her First Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance At The Stellar Awards & Slays

