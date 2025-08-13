Trump announces Kennedy Center honorees
President Donald Trump has announced his five recipients of the annual Kennedy Center Honors Wednesday.
Trump announces George Strait, Sylvester Stallone, Michael Crawford, Gloria Gaynor, and KISS as Kennedy Center honorees
Trump shared his personal endearment for each of the honorees, including memories of seeing Crawford on Broadway and admiring Stallone’s appearance in the “Rambo” film series.
Watch the full announcement below!
MORE TRUMP READS:
RELATED; President Donald Trump Floats Idea To Send Troops To Other Cities
RELATED; President Donald Trump Eyes Federal Takeover Of D.C., Plans To Evict Unhoused Citizens
RELATED; Donald Trump Claims Jeffrey Epstein “Stole” His Young Mar-A-Lago Spa Workers
RELATED; Donald Trump Asks Supreme Court To Pause TikTok Ban, Social Media Sees The Jig
Trump announces Kennedy Center honorees was originally published on rnbphilly.com
-
D.L. Hughley Calls Mo’Nique’s ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview “Lies”
-
Backing Biden! D.L. Hughley Slams “Cowardly” George Clooney Op-Ed On ‘TMZ Live’
-
DL Hughley Gives a Public Apology and Endorsement of Kamala Harris at the DNC
-
‘Bald Baby’ JD Vance Meme turns into Fishtown Mural
-
Walter Latham Looks Back at The Kings of Comedy, 25 Years Later
-
Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly
-
Red Carpet Rundown: Serayah Makes Her First Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance At The Stellar Awards & Slays
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Just Made Oversized Transitional Dressing Look Flawless In NYC