NYFW 2025 Is Loading – And The Designer Schedule Is Giving All The Lewks

New York Fashion Week 2025 kicks off in a month and is sure to be full of lewks, runway moments, and celebrity slays. See some of our favorite VIPs enjoying Sergio Hudson’s RTW Spring 2025 showing during September 2024 NYFW. Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Fashion lovers, it’s that time again! The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) dropped the official New York Fashion Week (NYFW) schedule for September 2025 – and it’s giving lewks.

From Thursday, September 11, to Tuesday, September 16, more than 60 designers will take over the city. NYFW kicks off fashion month as only the Big Apple can – with a whole lot of drama, glamour, and front row fabulous.

While the schedule is subject to change – insiders know the NYFW schedule updates minute to minute – here’s what we know so far.

The NYFW 2025 Schedule Kicks Off With Michael Kors & Ends With Luar

Michael Kors is opening the week with his signature “rich auntie on a yacht” energy, while Tory Burch will help close it down alongside Luar, the brand that’s been eating up buzz on social media. (Fashion fans are still obsessed with the label following Solange Knowles’ son Julez Smith debut model walk during NYFW. Beyoncé also made a surprise appearance at the show.)

This September’s lineup is stacked with fashion houses and celeb favorites we love. We’re talking LaQuan Smith, who had full fashion moments with Halle Berry and Ciara at the 2025 Met Gala, Sergio Hudson, who celebrates the female silhouette in sharp tailoring, Christian Siriano, whose love of volume, color, and fabulousness rules the runway, and the always cool Off-White.

Other labels on the CFDA calendar we’re obsessed with seeing include Theophilio, Ulla Johnson, Joseph McCrae, Alexander Wang, Who Decides War, and Jason Wu.

First-timers like Amir Taghi, 6397, Nardos, and SC103 are ready for their runway moment. Plus, the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists – including Ashlyn, Bach Mai, and Jamie Okuma – will have activations sprinkled throughout the week.

Translation: these runways will be serving looks you’ll see on your feed and your favorite celebs before the week is even over.

Be An Insider: Plan For NYFW Now

If you’re a fashion lover and looking to be part of the action, there’s no reason not to start planning now. Just like insiders are doing right now.

Follow HelloBeautiful and the designers on the schedule. You’ll catch livestreams, behind-the-scenes content, and even last-minute details on a cool event or public pop-up. Soon, we’ll have a full list of public-facing happenings so you can show up and show out.

And get your fits ready now. Bold colors, unexpected accessories, and bright makeup are all key for a successful NYFW wardrobe.

Stay tuned – and click here for the official preliminary NYFW 2025 CFDA list.

NYFW 2025 Is Loading – And The Designer Schedule Is Giving All The Lewks was originally published on hellobeautiful.com