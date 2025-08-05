“The Pickup”: Eddie, Keke, Pete & the Chaos That Made Movie Magic

Source: Amazon Prime Video / Amazon Prime Video

What happens when Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson, and Keke Palmer get in a truck together? Absolute chaos — and that’s the point.

In The Pickup, dropping August 6 on Prime Video, two armored truck drivers — the seasoned, grumpy Russell (Murphy) and the wide-eyed, unpredictable Travis (Davidson) — find themselves caught in a heist gone spectacularly sideways, led by Zoe (Palmer), a savvy, maybe-justified villain with more than money on her mind. Directed by Tim Story, this action-comedy throwback pulls its punches only to land harder with every twist, gag, and explosion. Russell and Travis’s routine cash pickup takes a wild turn when the two mismatched armored truck drivers, are ambushed by ruthless criminals led by a savvy mastermind, Zoe with plans that go way beyond the cash cargo. As chaos unfolds around them, the unlikely duo must navigate high-risk danger, clashing personalities, and one very bad day that keeps getting worse.

And if the chemistry on screen is electric, the vibe off screen? Even wilder.

“It’s one of those fun, early-2000s old school action comedies,” Davidson described. “Fast moving. There’s not a dull moment. You just watch it with everybody. Someone’s in it for everyone. It’s a right down the middle fastball.”

Eddie Murphy leaned in with his trademark deadpan delivery:

Love 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I feel the exact same way Pete feels — only it reminds me of the movies of the eighties, not the 2000s. Those 80s buddy movie comedies. And casting, ‘cause I’m from those movies.”

Director Tim Story couldn’t believe his luck assembling a cast that feels more like the Fast & Furious of funny.

“It was like a dream come true,” he said. “This pairing of Eddie and Pete — it’s the combo you didn’t realize you needed. And then you add Keke? A bag of riches. I’m an ‘80s comedy kid, and this was my dream project.”

“Call Me, Eddie” — Keke’s Dream Come True

Keke Palmer didn’t hold back when asked what it was like to share the screen with Murphy.

“Honestly, it was a dream come true,” she gushed. “I worked with Pete before, so that was fun, but with Eddie, I think I was just watching him the whole time. Just observing how his mind works. Every joke, every improvisation — he plays the truth. It’s a masterclass.”

Eddie noticed.

“Yeah, I felt that,” he said with a laugh. “She was always taking little peeps at me.”

Keke didn’t deny it.

“I was just like, ‘Is this really Eddie?’ Like, the same guy from Nutty Professor? I asked him his favorite movie, and it turned out Nutty Professor was my favorite too. Those characters were so real. Comedy, but truthful. That’s what I want to do.”

By the end of the shoot, she said she was ready for round two.

“Call me, Eddie. Seriously.”

An Antihero with Swagger and a Soft Spot

Palmer’s Zoe isn’t your average action villain. She’s layered — and maybe even relatable.

“She’s a villain, but I saw her more as an antihero,” Keke explained. “She’s trying to get these guys on board. There’s a bit of romance with Pete’s character, even if she’s not admitting it. And she kind of wants Eddie’s character to believe in her. She’s looking for validation.”

There was also a lot of improv on set.

“Oh, a lot of stuff Pete said will never see the light of day,” Keke teased.

Pete laughed:

“I was saying some foul sh*t. Some of it’s in there. Tim was really trusting. We’d get one as scripted, and then just mess around. Some of the best moments are us just being idiots.”

Cutting the Chaos: Tim Story’s Balancing Act

With so much footage, the editing room became its own adventure.

“I’m a slave to the comedy rules,” Tim Story said. “If it works and gets a laugh, we keep it. If not, it’s out. But with these three? They give you gold every time.”

The real trick? Trimming it down to a tight 1 hour and 40 minutes.

“You end up with something that just moves,” Story said. “And that’s the goal.”

Murphy’s Stamp of Approval

So what convinced Eddie to jump in?

“The script was solid. Usually these things take years and a bunch of drafts. But this? It was like 90% there the first time I read it. Then we got Tim, and I was like, ‘Okay, we’re making this movie.’ It just came together really quick.”

He also had glowing words for co-star Eva Longoria, who plays his wife:

“She’s wonderful and funny and a good actress. I loved working with her.”

As for his impressions of Keke?

“I didn’t know all the stuff she did. I saw Pimp, and I was like, wow. Then I watched her game show and I was like, wait, that’s the same girl? She’s not like any of the characters she plays. She sings too! Actually, I was like that at her age. I used to do all kinds of sh*t too.”

Keke was floored.

“Man, I could cry. Eddie is literally the blueprint. He’s done things that will never be done again. The longevity. The way he protects his personal life. First time I met him, I was with his daughter Bria at his house. He was just chillin’, playing his guitar like a regular dad.”

Murphy smiled.

“Didn’t even know you were an actress. One of my kid’s friends? I wouldn’t lock in.”

Final Thoughts: Don’t Miss It

With a cast this stacked, a script this sharp, and enough on-set chemistry to spark a franchise, The Pickup is poised to be Prime Video’s next big hit.

Or as Keke put it:

“It was so much fun. I can’t wait to do it again.”

Catch “The Pickup” streaming exclusively on Prime Video starting August 6. Popcorn required. Laughter guaranteed.

Check out the entire hilarious press conference with Eddie, Pete and Keke in the video above.

Source: Jazmyn Summers / Jazmyn Summers

Article by Jazmyn Summers. You can hear Jazmyn every morning on “Jazmyn in the Morning “on Sirius XM Channel 362 Grown Folk Jamz . Subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

“The Pickup”: Eddie, Keke, Pete & the Chaos That Made Movie Magic was originally published on blackamericaweb.com