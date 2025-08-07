Peter Pan Bus Rides over Pedestrian in Philadelphia [VIDEO]
*WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT*
A viral video is surfacing the internet of an alleged Peter Pan bus in Philadelphia running over a pedestrian.
In the video, it appears to show a person stuck in a wheelchair wedged in between a bus’ front tire and the ground.
You can hear the person commentating the video say “She’s f****g dead”.
Watch the full video below
People in the comments came in agreeance that Peter Pan bus drivers often drive more aggressively, leading to road infractions.
“Them Peter Pan drivers be flying around smh RIP” __nobody58 wrote.
“I watch them in the middle of the street everyday.” laylaygmom commented.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
Peter Pan Bus Rides over Pedestrian in Philadelphia [VIDEO] was originally published on rnbphilly.com
