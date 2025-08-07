Trump Hires Former Jan 6th Rioter As A DOJ Senior Adviser

Less than 5 years after being caught on camera with Jan. 6 rioters, urging them to kill cops, Jared Wise has been hired by the Trump administration as a DOJ Senior Advisor!!! NPR obtained bodycam footage showing Wise berating officers who were trying to maintain order by calling them “Nazis” and chanting “kill ’em.”

Jared Wise was arrested by the Biden Administration back in 2023 for encouraging the death of police officers while illegally entering the Capital. Trump pardon him and over 1,500 others participants.

