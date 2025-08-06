Tisha Campbell Reflects on Fame, Comedy, and Finding Her Voice

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Tisha Campbell brought her signature warmth and humor when she sat down with Rock-T and Alfredas for an unforgettable interview that covered everything from her iconic roles to her latest ventures in stand-up comedy and film. With a career spanning more than four decades, she’s seen the evolution of the entertainment industry firsthand and remains one of the most beloved figures in Black television and film.

Looking back on her early days, Tisha remembered when she was one of the only little Black girls on television. “Facts of Life had just gone off the air, and I came on with this show called Rags to Riches,” she said, noting how representation has grown since then. “We had to kick down some doors… that never ceases for us.” She quoted her grandmother, who told her, “You have to be extraordinary to be considered average.” That phrase stuck with her and helped shape her approach to an industry that wasn’t always welcoming.

She also shared her thoughts on her most memorable roles in a fun “movie memory lane” game. When Rock-T mentioned School Daze, she instantly said, “Wannabes.” For Boomerang, she laughed, “Can’t believe I was still on the screen.” But when asked to name her favorite role, she picked something more personal—her part on the series Uncoupled, where she acted alongside Neil Patrick Harris. “It let me do both comedy and drama. It was different, and I loved that.”

Tisha also surprised many when she revealed she’s only recently started doing stand-up. “I was scared,” she admitted. “But now I’m on this journey, and it’s amazing. There’s no screen between me and the audience.” Her Damn Gina Comedy Tour, named after the famous catchphrase from Martin, has been a hit, especially with fans in Dallas where she’s performing with Guy Torry.

Naturally, talk turned to Martin, the show that made “Gina” a household name. “Even my son calls me Gina,” she laughed. She said the show’s lasting impact still surprises her. “I never thought I’d be attached to something with a legacy like The Brady Bunch or I Love Lucy.” Her favorite episodes include the Halloween special and the infamous plumber episode, where the whole cast got to work together. She also let fans in on a behind-the-scenes moment—the phrase “look at the white shoes” was actually an inside joke Martin used to get real reactions on set.

Tisha also addressed the “auntie” label, which some view as a nod to aging. But she embraces it. “It’s a safe place to land. I love being a community auntie,” she said. Her new film, Operation Aunties, is a cybercrime dramedy streaming on ALLBLK and AMC networks. In it, she stars alongside Melissa De Sousa and Amiyah Scott as women who take down a dark web trafficking ring. “It’s got action, comedy, drama—it’s got everything.”

As if that wasn’t enough, she’s also working on a jazz album. “I just love entertaining. I’m not perfect. The Lord is still working on my mouth,” she joked, “but I’m trying to use my platform to touch people.”

When asked what’s next, she didn’t hesitate. “A one-woman Broadway show. Like Whoopi did.” For someone who’s done it all—TV, film, music, and now stand-up—there’s no doubt she’ll make it happen.

