TRIED IT: World Spa Is An Oasis In The Middle Of Brooklyn

As the mom of two, a spa day is music to my ears. When the opportunity to visit World Spa, in Brooklyn, presented itself I jumped at the opportunity to indulge. Located in BK’s Midwood section, the 50,000 square feet, repurposed parking lot turned oasis brings luxury to the neighborhood.

I was captivated by the entrance. Dozens of pendant lights align the ceiling providing a warm and welcoming ambiance in the lobby. Once checked in, I was given a wristband and guided to the women’s locker room. I adored the gold accents and marble finishes before finding my assigned locker. It was so clean and smelled delightful. A quick tap of my wrist band and it popped open revealing a plush white robe. Oh, the luxury.

First stop inside the spa was to the welcoming dining area. This experience called for a drink and appetizer. I ordered an old favorite, calamari (you can’t go wrong) and a pina colada served in a full pineapple with coconut shavings. Delicious.

World Spa has garnered a lot of of reviews on social media thanks to hundreds of reviews on Tik Tok, which is where I first discovered the unique spa. I was immediately attracted to the snow room and was eager to experience it. I was so excited when I got to touch the fluffy white flakes in real life. It was inspired by spas in Finland, which has been dubbed the “home of the sauna,” because Finns would finish sauna sessions with a “roll in the snow.” Sitting in the snow in my robe was for sure a highlight of my time at World Spa and it was a rejuvenating way to cool down from the hot sauna.

I was initially intimated by the heat blasting from the six saunas, but realized my body could withstand more than I thought. At any point, temperatures in the Grand Banya reach between 176°F To 194°F. The benefits of a sauna help improve blood circulation, stimulating the immune system, reducing muscle tension and pain and detoxifying the body. Hanging out in the Moroccan Hammam, afterwards felt like the ultimate purifying combination. The steam was soothing after the hashness of the heat from the sauna. I admired the beauty of the tiles, which were imported from Morocco, and their intricate designs that resembled a real life Marrakesh bathhouse. I instantly felt relaxed.

I ended my say at the hydrotherapy pool, vitality pool and jacuzzi. It was the perfect finale to a relaxing day. This heated pool felt comfortable at 100°F making the plunge from the rest of the spa rooms seamless. With powered jets that penetrate deep into your muscle, I left World Spa feeling completely rejuvenated. The $95 price point for a week day and $115 for a weekend (all day passes) is totally worth it.

