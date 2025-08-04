Gillie responds to Johnny Manziel: It Ain’t 1917 no more Johnny

Source:

Gillie has had enough of the chatter, and has clapped back at a former athlete who decided to throw shots at him.

Gillie addressed former NFL Quarterback Johnny Manziel in an Instagram video, warning Manziel that he is barking up the wrong tree.

“What would make you stop at that bus stop, and f**k with me Johnny… I know what it was..” As Gillie then pans the camera to himself, with his face covered in powder, alluding to Manziel’s alleged history of drug abuse.

“Out of all the M****F***** on planet Earth, you gonna slap me?” Gillie questioned rhetorically. “It ain’t 1917 no more Johnny, this is 2025, [black people] fight back Johnny” Gillie explained.

How did the Johnny Manziel and Gillie Feud begin?

The feud between Former NFL Quarterback Johnny Manziel and Gillie Da King is an extention of Gillie’s feud with for NFL MVP Cam Newton.

Gillie was captured on video at his birthday party mocking Newton, as he held the Eagles Super LIX Trophy, consistently iterating that Newton never achieved such a feat.

Johnny Manziel then took to Cam Newton’s defense in a series of tweets, alleging that Gillie is a ‘loser’ and has never done anything on the football field to be as exciting as one of the players who actually earned the right to wear the ring.

“Yo @gilliedakid you may be the biggest fucking loser on the planet.” Manziel posted on X. “Talking like you’ve fucking done anything on a football field. If I see you just know I’m going to slap the fuck out of you, trust”

He then made mention of Gillie’s podcast, praising him for his content, but showing disapproval of his character.

“I love a million dollaz worth of game but that’s the corniest shit I’ve ever seen in my life” Manziel tweeted.

Manziel took one final jab before Gillie posted his initial response, alluding that Gillie is performing the duties of Jalen’s beloved wife, Bry Burrows.

Manziel has yet to respond to Gillie’s video. However, hopefully the two are able to come to common ground and put the past behind them.

Gillie responds to Johnny Manziel: It Ain’t 1917 no more Johnny was originally published on rnbphilly.com