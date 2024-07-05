Listen Live
NBA Executive Troy Weaver Joins Wizards Front Office

Published on July 5, 2024

Memphis Grizzlies v Detroit Pistons

Source: Nic Antaya / Getty

Longtime NBA executive Troy Weaver, who recently completed a four-year tenure as the Detroit Pistons’ general manager, is joining the Washington Wizards’ front office as senior adviser, sources told ESPN.

Weaver reunites with Monumental Sports/Wizards president Michael Winger and GM Will Dawkins, with whom he collaborated for over a decade during their time in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s basketball leadership.

Detroit Pistons Media Day

Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty

 

Agent Andy Miller of Klutch Sports is finalizing Weaver’s deal with the Wizards, enabling him to join ahead of this week’s NBA draft and upcoming free agency, sources said.

NBA Executive Troy Weaver Joins Wizards Front Office  was originally published on woldcnews.com

