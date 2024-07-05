99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Longtime NBA executive Troy Weaver, who recently completed a four-year tenure as the Detroit Pistons’ general manager, is joining the Washington Wizards’ front office as senior adviser, sources told ESPN.

Weaver reunites with Monumental Sports/Wizards president Michael Winger and GM Will Dawkins, with whom he collaborated for over a decade during their time in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s basketball leadership.

Agent Andy Miller of Klutch Sports is finalizing Weaver’s deal with the Wizards, enabling him to join ahead of this week’s NBA draft and upcoming free agency, sources said.

source: The DMV Daily

NBA Executive Troy Weaver Joins Wizards Front Office was originally published on woldcnews.com