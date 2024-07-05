Listen Live
National

President Biden Set for ABC Interview Tonight, Expected to Talk Campaign Future

Published on July 5, 2024

Atlanta, Georgia - June 27: Former president Donald Trump and P

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

WASHINGTON — The future of President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign is expected to be the main topic for tonight’s prime-time TV interview.

President Biden’s interview with ABC News will air tonight, in its entirety, at 8 p.m. eastern time. This will be the first interview since the president’s “shaky” performance against former president Donald Trump during their first live debate on CNN.

Since then, several reports and rumors of President Biden considering stepping down from the race have circulated online and in news media. Several Congressional Democrats have also discussed the idea, and in some cases their desire, for Biden to step down.

Biden met with over 20 Democrat governors at the White House to reassure everyone that he intends to continue his campaign.

The president apparently made a comment about getting to bed by 8 o’clock every night to make sure he has a better performance, but California Governor Gavin Newsom says media has taken the comment too seriously and that it was “a joke.”

24/7 Metro News Source contributed to this article.

