The goats are back in the building! Goodie Mob talks culture, hip hop, and more with Ryan and Big Ray on Ryan Cameron Uncensored.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
With almost three decades in the game. the group continues to kill their on-stage performances. In an industry of many solo artists, it’s rare to still see a four-man group still standing—not only still together, but thriving!
“We always feel as if we owe a debt of gratitude to the buying public, our friends, and our extended family…the [synergy and energy] is really real.” -Cee Lo Green
Related: Why Birthday Bash Is The Epitome Of Atlanta Hip-Hop
Goodie Mob (GOOD DIE Mostly Over Bullsh*t, as it’s written on their album covers) is an Atlanta, Georgia based rap group. They are widely considered one of the founding hip hop acts of the (commercially viable) Dirty South movement. Members Cee-Lo (Thomas Callaway), Khujo Goodie (Willie Knighton, Jr.), T-Mo Goodie (Robert Barnett), and Big Gipp (Cameron Gipp) make up the group, which has been functioning since 1995 and still going. (HipHopScriptures)
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
WATCH FULL RYAN CAMERON x GOODIE MOB INTERVIEW BELOW
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- My First Time: Big Gipp Of Goodie Mob Remembers The Christmas He Got His 1st Motorcycle
- Outkast, Goodie Mob, & More Perform At Dungeon Family Reunion
- Ryan Cameron Uncensored: ‘GOAT Talk’ With Goodie Mob
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
The post Goodie Mob Talks Culture, Hip Hop, and More | Ryan Cameron Uncensored appeared first on Black America Web.
Goodie Mob Talks Culture, Hip Hop, and More | Ryan Cameron Uncensored was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Trump Tells His Supporters ‘I Don’t Care About You, I Just Want Your Vote’
-
Newsletter Sign-Up
-
Justin Timberlake Arrested on DWI Charge in Hamptons
-
Marsha Ambrosius on Her New Album ‘CASABLANCO’ and Overcoming Fear
-
Justice For Julian Lewis: Use-Of-Force Experts Question Decision Not To Prosecute Trooper Who Killed Black Driver
-
99.3/105.7 Kiss FM Mobile Apps
-
Buy Black RVA
-
Ralph Tresvant's Ex-Wife Shelly And Her Dark Road