Goodie Mob Talks Culture, Hip Hop, and More | Ryan Cameron Uncensored

| 07.05.24
Goodie Mob at Center Stage

Source: Muddy Water Group / Radio One Atlanta

The goats are back in the building! Goodie Mob talks culture, hip hop, and more with Ryan and Big Ray on Ryan Cameron Uncensored.

With almost three decades in the game. the group continues to kill their on-stage performances. In an industry of many solo artists, it’s rare to still see a four-man group still standing—not only still together, but thriving!

“We always feel as if we owe a debt of gratitude to the buying public, our friends, and our extended family…the [synergy and energy] is really real.” -Cee Lo Green

Goodie Mob (GOOD DIE Mostly Over Bullsh*t, as it’s written on their album covers) is an Atlanta, Georgia based rap group. They are widely considered one of the founding hip hop acts of the (commercially viable) Dirty South movement. Members Cee-Lo (Thomas Callaway), Khujo Goodie (Willie Knighton, Jr.), T-Mo Goodie (Robert Barnett), and Big Gipp (Cameron Gipp) make up the group, which has been functioning since 1995 and still going. (HipHopScriptures)

WATCH FULL RYAN CAMERON x GOODIE MOB INTERVIEW BELOW

