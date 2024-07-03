Listen Live
Serving Those Who Serve Others: Enter The Heroic Day of Pampering Contest!

Published on July 3, 2024

Heroic Day of Pampering | iOne Local Sales | 2024-06-28

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

Enter now for your chance to join Radio One Richmond and Image Enhancement Center for a Heroic Day of Pampering: serving those who serve others (FREE) on Saturday, July 20th – Sunday, July 21st, 2024, from 7pm to 7am.

We understand the demanding schedules of our heroes and have organized a relaxing overnight event during their off-duty hours.
Treatments include:
  • Hairstyles, haircuts
  • Manicures, pedicures
  • Basic facials
  • Hand and foot massages
Open to: Firefighters, Police officers, First responders, 911 Dispatchers, Nurses, Doctors, and more.
Location: IEC Broad Street Location 7721 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA 23219 | 7pm – 7am
Come in before or after your shift! Don’t miss out on your opportunity to unwind and be pampered.
REGISTER BELOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN!

