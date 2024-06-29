Serving Lewks & Lace Fronts: See How Teyana Taylor’s Platinum Bob Ruled Paris Couture Week

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week wrapped on June 27, but its inspirational style remains. Thanks to fashion girlies like Teyana Taylor (and her bob).

Last week, Teyana debuted a platinum cut and we are still swooning. Amid a trendsetting celebration of runway shows and celebrity style moments, the 33-year-old’s hair was a fashion statement in itself.

Her bob was bobbin,’ turning heads literally throughout Haute Couture Week.

Teyana Taylor’s bob is eating up the girlies one fly look at a time.

While in Paris, muva’s hair truly served the girlies, giving everything it needed to give.

In fact, Teyana’s stylist, @Iamtrjko, deserves a round of applause for the sharp attitude and flair he put into her flawless lace install. With its angled cut, platinum color, slight bump, and side part, the performer’s hair perfectly complemented her show and front-row fashion choices.

From Vogue World’s outdoor stage to several designer runway shows, Teyana was that girl. Keep scrolling to see more of her chic cut, how it slayed, and why we love bob styles like hers.

Teyana’s bob was out of this world.

We first saw the “Thousand and One” actress’ bob during her Vogue runway debut. Her hair look added to the vintage space-age vibes of her outfit and did not miss a beat (which we’re still trying to figure out how since Teyana’s stylist did a glueless install).

Following her rockstar performance, Teyana styled her hair with a bucket hat on the way to an afterparty. The accessory topped off a black and white patterned monochromic ensemble from the late Virgil Abloh and Louis Vuitton.

RELATED: Teyana Taylor Takes Over ‘Vogue World’With A Catwalk Performance That Slays To The Gawds

Teyana’s bob was an asymmetrical masterpiece.

Showing the edginess and versatility of her asymmetrical tresses, Teyana rocked her bombshell bob to Thom Browne. Her cut’s precision and clean lines mirrored that of her structured yet playful fit from the designer. The colors also worked well with Teyana’s lighter hue and her couture suit’s white, slate blue, and grey tones.

Teyana and Thom Browne go together real bad.

RELATED: Serena Williams And Teyana Taylor Decorate The Front Row Of The Thom Browne Show During Paris Fashion Week

Teyana’s cut was the epitome of chic.

The “How You Want It” singer also slayed her bob sitting pretty at Balenciaga’s Fall and Winter 2025 show. Teyana arrived wearing the best of both worlds, pairing her light blonde bob with an oversized black blazer.

The stark contrast between the tones of the two created a fierce fashion moment that made us gag.

Teyana’s hair is all grown woman: sexy, sultry, and sleek.

Speaking of gagging, Teyana nearly broke the internet this past week when she rocked her bob with a sparkly nude-colored gown. Taking a slight break from the hustle and bustle of Paris, the Harlem native posed on a balcony and looked absolutely breathtaking.

Her dress hugged her every curve and fit her like a glove. The garment’s plunging back feature was as bold and sexy as her hair was chic and sophisticated.

Put together, Teyana’s hair, makeup, and beauty looked oozes grown woman —and we were here for it.

While this isn’t Teyana’s first foray into blonde hair, her recent style is one we’ll never forget. Teyana is setting trends again, proving that bold confidence, personal style, and a killer haircut will forever be the ultimate fashion accessories.

RELATED

Iman Shumpert To Pay Teyana Taylor $8k Monthly In Child Support

Teyana Taylor Brought Chick-fil-A To The Met Gala, And We Ain’t Mad!

Serving Lewks & Lace Fronts: See How Teyana Taylor’s Platinum Bob Ruled Paris Couture Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com