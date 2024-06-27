Coach Sydney Carter Shares The Power Of Being A Multidimensional Woman In Fashion And Sports

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Navigating multiple roles in the sports world is no easy feat, but for Sydney Carter, it’s a journey marked by excellence, passion, and an unapologetic embrace of multidimensionality. As a coach, mentor, and fashion enthusiast, Carter has mastered the art of balancing her various pursuits. In an exclusive interview, she shares her insights and advice for others who aspire to thrive as multihyphenates.

“I can have it all,” she declares. “Naming all those things shows that I’m not just one-dimensional. I focus on what I put my mind to and I’m always willing to do whatever it takes to achieve my goals. I’m very big on not putting myself in a box and limiting myself to one role. I handle everything with the mindset that I’m happy with myself at the end of the day. The decisions and choices I make are for my own happiness. Who’s gonna do me better than me?”

Sydney Carter says her ability to look fly does not affect her ability to win

When we asked the Texas A&M alum about being a Black woman in the sports industry, she reflected on the unique challenges and opportunities and how she’s navigated these hurdles. “People often think you have to fit a single role, like just being a coach,” she explains. “But another challenge is when people say, ‘She can dress nice, but does she win?’ I do both. As a woman, people often question whether I’m competent based on unrelated factors like how I dress. I ignore the negativity and focus on my confidence, work ethic, and always putting my best foot forward. I dress to win, coach to win, and do everything to win. Embracing positivity and ignoring negativity is key.”

Carter names being an example as one of her strategies for ensuring her presence and voice are recognized and respected without falling into stereotypes. She told HB, “I talk how I walk and walk what I talk. Staying true to who I am and showing the importance of representation is vital. I show up confidently every single day, embodying confidence, style, and grace. It’s about living what I’m saying.”

Her collaboration with TJ Maxx highlights the intersection of fashion and sports, a space where she naturally excels. TJ Maxx launched The Maxx You Project in 2017 to empower women to live authentically. The brand hosted an event to discuss their longtime partnership with Dress for Success, and their mission to donate a minimum of 100K to the organization as part of their social media campaign (learn more about it here). To unveil the launch, they curated a day of soul-stirring sessions like the Claim Your And Coaching Session with Lifestyle/Energy Coach Chika Uwazie and the exclusive panel discussion moderated by Simone Boyce featuring Mandy Moore and Carter alongside author Amanda Montell and astronaut Kellie Gerardi.

The basketball coach shared, “When I got the opportunity to work with TJ Maxx, I thought it was amazing because I align myself with people who share my values. TJ Maxx‘s campaign about multidimensionality and shedding labels resonated with me. I described my wardrobe with three words: confident, true, and colorful. These traits reflect who I am, not just in fashion but in everything I do.”

Fashion is a huge part of personal branding.

Each day we see that the sports world is increasingly recognizing the importance of personal branding, and Coach Carter is a prime example of how fashion can play a role in that.

“People are starting to understand that we are multidimensional. It’s not just about a fashion show; it’s about expressing oneself. As a coach in the NIL world, I see young people defining their brands. Fashion allows people to show they are more than one thing. My goal is to communicate that through clothing, you can express multiple facets of who you are.”

We had to ask her about her favorite looks, she highlights two memorable outfits. “One fan favorite and one of mine is the blue outfit with the Gucci boots I wore this year. Another favorite is an all-green monochrome look with an off-the-shoulder cardigan paired with green pants and emerald green shoes. Both looks reflect my style and creativity.”

Living one’s best life is about authenticity and balance. For this WNBA star, doing whatever your heart desires and staying true to yourself are extremely important. “Everyone’s truth is different, and it evolves. Living for yourself and not for others’ opinions is crucial. Balancing professional and personal life means keeping the main thing the main thing. I pour all my energy into coaching when I coach and into my entrepreneurial ventures when it’s time for that. Being present and focused on the moment helps maintain that balance.”

In her journey, Sydney Carter exemplifies how embracing multiple facets of your identity can lead to a fulfilling and successful life on your terms. For those aspiring to navigate multiple roles, her advice is simple: be true to yourself, ignore the negativity, and always strive to put your best foot forward.

DON’T MISS…

Celebrity Stylist Zerina Akers Shares How She Finds ‘The Good Stuff’ In Fashion And Life

Coach Sydney Carter Shares The Power Of Being A Multidimensional Woman In Fashion And Sports was originally published on hellobeautiful.com