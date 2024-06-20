99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

The Commanders have officially inked their No. 2 overall pick, quarterback Jayden Daniels, to a lucrative rookie contract, Washington announced on Friday.

RELATED: 2024 NFL Postseason Power Rankings: Where Did The Washington Commanders Land?

Daniels’ deal spans four years with a fifth-year option and includes substantial guarantees totaling $37.75 million, featuring a hefty $24.3 million signing bonus, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Washington selected Daniels in April’s draft with hopes that the former Heisman Trophy winner can develop into their cornerstone quarterback.

RELATED: Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 NFL Draft

Head coach Dan Quinn, part of the team’s new leadership, recently commented that there are no definitive declarations on who will start in Week 1. Presently, the quarterback room includes Marcus Mariota, Jeff Driskel, undrafted rookie Sam Hartman, and now Daniels.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Lord Willin’: The Clipse Confirm A New Album Is On The Way

Commanders Sign No. 2 Overall Pick QB Jayden Daniels To Rookie Contract

Virginia Enacts New Law Empowering Localities To Lower Highway Speed Limits

Did Pharrell Williams Diss Drake On “Double Life” Track?

Radio One Combines National Power To Raise $1.5M For St. Jude

President Joe Biden Signs TikTok Ban Bill

USDA Announces Changes to School Meals Starting in Fall of 2024

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney Drops Bid For Virginia Governor

Community Conversations with Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU

Multi-Media Personality and Cancer Survivor Sheilah Belle, Releases New Book ‘Journey In The Journey: Mind, Body and Soul’

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Commanders Sign No. 2 Overall Pick QB Jayden Daniels To Rookie Contract was originally published on kysdc.com