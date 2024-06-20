Governor Glenn Youngkin has signed a bill allowing Virginia localities to reduce speed limits on certain state roads to improve pedestrian safety. Delegate Betsy Carr highlighted the national epidemic of pedestrian fatalities due to speeding. The new law permits local speed limits to be lowered to 15 miles per hour on state highways in residential and commercial areas, previously controlled only by the state.
Morgan Dean from AAA noted that speed contributes to nearly half of Virginia’s traffic fatalities and significantly increases the risk of death for pedestrians. The law, effective July 1, requires localities to post signs indicating the new speed limits.
Virginia Enacts New Law Empowering Localities To Lower Highway Speed Limits was originally published on kysdc.com
