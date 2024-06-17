Diddy Returns The Keys To New York City To The Mayor’s Office

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Ever since the video of Diddy horrifically assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway hit the internet, Diddy’s been keeping a low profile as everyone and their mama has been vocal in their disgust and dismay at his inexcusable actions.

The video even prompted the struggle mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, to suggest that he was going to revoke the key to the city that Diddy was given just last year, and sure enough, Diddy has seemingly complied.

According to the Huffpost, the revered music icon turned-social pariah has indeed given up his key to the city after receiving letters from the mayor’s office asking that he return the symbolic gesture of civic recognition as they no longer feel Diddy is worthy of the honor. While some may have blown off the letters and kept it moving, Diddy respected the request and returned the award.

Per Huffpost:

The mayor’s office said Combs returned the key after Adams sent letters to the embattled musician’s offices in New York and California on June 4 rescinding the key and asking for it to be sent back to City Hall. The city received the key June 10.

In his letter, Adams wrote he was “deeply disturbed” by the attack, adding “I strongly condemn these actions and stand in solidarity with all survivors of domestic and gender-based violence.”

Combs’ career has been derailed by numerous accusations of sexual abuse, as well as a federal criminal sex-trafficking investigation that led to raids of Combs’ mansions in Los Angeles and Miami.

The news comes just weeks after Howard University also rescinded the honorary degree they awarded Diddy in 2014 and ended the scholarship program they had under his name.

While we’re sure these things hurt Diddy’s pride, he has much more to worry about as a grand jury has been empaneled in connection to the investigation into his many crimes against humanity.

What do y’all think of Diddy giving up his key to the city? Let us know in the comments section below.

Diddy Returns The Keys To New York City To The Mayor’s Office was originally published on hiphopwired.com