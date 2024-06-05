Listen Live
De La Soul Doc ‘Chapter 3’ Set To Livestream This Friday

The legendary rap group wants their fans to know how much it means to them to get their music back out in the digital age...

Published on June 5, 2024

The Millers Wrap Party at the Levi's Haus

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Getty

OG Hip-Hoppers know what De La Soul brought to the rap game when they burst onto the scene with their classic debut album, 3 Feet High and Rising, in 1989. Lucky for us, their catalog was finally made available to stream just last year—though, unfortunately, Dave aka Trugoy The Dove passed away just before it came to fruition.

In a new documentary dubbed De La Soul: Chapter 3, the group takes viewers on the painstaking journey they went through to get their music on digital platforms so us older Hip-Hop heads could once again vibe and groove to the sounds that changed the culture in the late ’80s and early ’90s. Whether it was due to sample clearances or just the contractual drama the group had with their old label, Tommy Boy, the Long Island, N.Y., representatives had a tough time getting their art into the (digital) hands and ears of their hardcore day ones for quite some time.

Now that it’s finally out for all to enjoy, we’re going to see the raw emotions and moments it took for them to get there.

In an IG post for the upcoming documentary, the caption describes just how deep this mission was for the group and why we should all pay attention once it drops.

“‘Chapter 3’ chronicles the iconic studio sessions leading up to the 2023 re-release and remaster of De La Soul’s catalog, one of the most storied music collections in hip-hop. These sessions marked the first time in almost three decades that Posdnuos, Dave, Maseo, and producer Prince Paul ventured into the same studio together in service of a De La Soul project.”

“‘Chapter 3’ captures the journey of these four grown men with a legacy to protect, as well as the memories and moments that helped them build it. The documentary provides an intimate look at the creative process, camaraderie, and passion that has defined De La Soul’s enduring legacy.”

Chapter 3 is set to livestream on June at 3 p.m. local time on De La Soul’s pages on YouTube, Facebook, X and their official website as well.

June 7 — Los Angeles, CA @ 3 PM

June 8 — Sydney, Australia @ 3 PM

June 9 — Chicago, IL @ 3 PM

June 10 — London, UK @ 3 PM

June 11 — Paris, France @ 3 PM

June 12 — Seoul, South Korea @ 3 PM

June 13 — São Paulo, Brazil @ 3 PM

June 14 — New York, NY @ 3 PM

Check out the trailer for the upcoming documentary, and let us know if you’ll be tuning in when it drops in the comments section below.

RIP Dave.

De La Soul Doc ‘Chapter 3’ Set To Livestream This Friday  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

The History of Pick #22 in the NFL Draft

