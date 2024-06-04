Listen Live
News

Down Bad: Sean Kingston Booked On $1M Fraud Charges

His lawyer says he will plead not guilty.

Published on June 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Stone Soul 2024
99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Sean Kingston mugshot

Source: BROWARD SHERIFF’S OFFICE / Broward Sheriff’s Office

Sean Kingston will now have to defend his name in a court of law. He has been booked on defrauding over $1 million dollars in goods.

 

As reported by TMZ, the singer has some serious legal issues to deal with. His South Florida home was raided by police Thursday, May 23, where his mother Janice Turner was arrested. The celebrity gossip website has confirmed Sean Kingston was also arrested in Fort Irwin, California, that same day and made an agreement to be extradited back to Florida. It seems he was a man of his word and was booked at Broward County jail on Sunday, June 2.

According to the Sun Sentinel, his mother and the performer were charged on several charges including four counts of criminal use of personal identification information and three counts of grand theft. For the last couple of years the family name has been tied to multiple allegations of defrauding a jeweler, a car dealership and a luxury television vendor. Additionally, the arrest warrant claims they finessed almost $300,000 dollars from Bank of America and First Republic Bank. His lawyer Bob Rosenblatt tells BBC that both Sean Kingston and his mother plan to plead not guilty.

The man born Kisean Paul Anderson hit it big in 2007 with his single, “Beautiful Girls,” which charted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200.

Down Bad: Sean Kingston Booked On $1M Fraud Charges  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
Entertainment

MC Lyte Announces Album Release After Nearly a Decade

Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Released After Arrest in Netherlands for Drug Charges

Entertainment

Marjorie Taylor Greene Insults Jasmine Crockett During Oversight Committee Hearing

Entertainment

Saweetie Opens up About Living in Her Car Before fame: ‘I Was Literally Couch Surfing’

Entertainment

Amber Rose Faces Backlash After Endorsing Donald Trump for 2024 Election

Entertainment

63-Year-Old Bishop Defends Marrying 19-Year-Old Congregation Member

Local

President Joe Biden Signs TikTok Ban Bill

Local

Stone Soul 2024: Media Credential Application [Click Here]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close