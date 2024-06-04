Rihanna Expands Fenty Beauty With New Hair Care Line Fenty Hair

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Rihanna announces new hair line under her infamous Fenty Beauty umbrella. The mogul expands her business just months after Beyoncé’s haircare line Creed was announced. Read more details about Rihanna’s newest venture Fenty Hair inside.

The singer and businesswoman teased Fenty Hair on several red carpets. Rihanna is known for switching up her style. From her daring mullets, blonde short cut, to her wavy bundles, she has no problem changing up her hairstyles. This fact inspired her very own hair care line, which aims to protect all hair types and hairstyles.

Rihanna posted a short video on social media saying, “a new family is moving in.” The video shows her strutting across the neighborhood, approaching different homes with various families and hair types, utilizing Fenty Hair products.

The caption reads:

“a new family is moving in! @fentyhair is pullin up and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for.

you know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural- so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style

WE COMING 6/13

But sign up NOW so you can get access and shop before anyone else FENTYHAIR.COM.”

Check out the post below:

The beloved beauty mogul’s name currently trends on X (formerly known as Twitter) alongside Fenty Hair, and Fenty Beauty. Fans are excited for another haircare line devoted to the protection of all hair textures.

Similarly, Beyoncé dropped her haircare line Creed back in February 2024. Though her backstory is tied to her roots in beauty and hair, the mission is the same – to provide a product that works for every hair type. The same goes for other celebrity hair care lines like Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern Beauty and TPH by Taraji Henson.

Be sure to check out Rihanna’s Fenty Hair on their website here.

