Listen Live
Sports

WATCH: The Late Larry Allen Once Bench Pressed 700-Pounds

Published on June 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Stone Soul 2024
99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Dallas Cowboys v Pittsburgh Steelers

Source: George Gojkovich / Getty

WATCH: The Late Larry Allen Once bench Pressed 700-Pounds

In the realm of strength and athleticism, certain moments etch themselves into the annals of sports history, leaving an indelible mark on the minds of spectators and fellow athletes alike.

One such moment unfolded in the spring of 2001 when Larry Allen, the esteemed Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman, achieved the seemingly impossible – a 700-pound bench press.

 

The 700-pound bench press by Larry Allen positioned him as one of the strongest men in NFL history.

His legacy extended beyond mere statistics, embodying a rare combination of skill, determination, and sheer physical prowess that elevated him to the status of a Hall of Famer.

Even years after the historic moment, the memory of Larry Allen’s 700-pound bench press continues to resonate within the sports community especially after his passing.

It stands as a symbol of excellence, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of greatness that defines the spirit of true champions.

The post WATCH: The Late Larry Allen Once Bench Pressed 700-Pounds appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

WATCH: The Late Larry Allen Once Bench Pressed 700-Pounds  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
Entertainment

MC Lyte Announces Album Release After Nearly a Decade

Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Released After Arrest in Netherlands for Drug Charges

Entertainment

Marjorie Taylor Greene Insults Jasmine Crockett During Oversight Committee Hearing

Entertainment

Saweetie Opens up About Living in Her Car Before fame: ‘I Was Literally Couch Surfing’

Entertainment

Amber Rose Faces Backlash After Endorsing Donald Trump for 2024 Election

Entertainment

63-Year-Old Bishop Defends Marrying 19-Year-Old Congregation Member

Local

President Joe Biden Signs TikTok Ban Bill

Local

Stone Soul 2024: Media Credential Application [Click Here]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close