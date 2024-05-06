Summer’s around the corner and Megan Thee Stallion is not only gearing up to hit the road, but she’s also connecting with listeners with the “I Think I Love Her” freestyle PLUS she dropped a number for the Hotties to text her.
Text Megan Thee Stallion: (832) 210-1202 and check out the “I Think I Love Her” Freestyle below.
Hottie Hotline: Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Freestyle Plus Exclusive Phone Number For Fans was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Here’s Your Lineup for Stone Soul 2024: Tickets On Sale Now
-
VIDEO: Kimora's Bathroom Renovation Gone Wrong
-
The Chosen One: Ben Wallace Talks Going Undrafted to NBA Hall of Fame
-
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast: Men of Color Summit [PHOTOS]
-
Newsletter Sign-Up
-
Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ UN Calls for Reparations, Good Luck, Team USA
-
Buy Black RVA
-
Video Shows Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears Misgender Trans Senator As ‘Sir,’ Offers Non-Apology