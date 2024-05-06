Listen Live
Pop Culture

Hottie Hotline: Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Freestyle Plus Exclusive Phone Number For Fans

Published on May 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Stone Soul 2024
MeganTheeStallion

Source: General / MeganTheeStallion

Summer’s around the corner and Megan Thee Stallion is not only gearing up to hit the road, but she’s also connecting with listeners with the “I Think I Love Her” freestyle PLUS she dropped a number for the Hotties to text her.

Text Megan Thee Stallion: (832) 210-1202 and check out the “I Think I Love Her” Freestyle below.

 

Hottie Hotline: Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Freestyle Plus Exclusive Phone Number For Fans  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
Lifestyle

Here’s Your Lineup for Stone Soul 2024: Tickets On Sale Now

National

Increases To The Child Care And Development Block Grant Were Helpful, But Consistent Funding Is Needed

5 items
News

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ UN Calls for Reparations, Good Luck, Team USA

7 items
Entertainment

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast: Men of Color Summit [PHOTOS]

5 items
News

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Friendli-er Skies, and Memoir of Former Miss USA Released

Local

Buy Black RVA

Entertainment

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Had Romances With Three Celebrity Partners

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Anti-Racism Colonel Whose Promotion Is Being Stalled By Anti-DEI GOP Senator Has Nomination Extended

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close