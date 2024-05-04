99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Mariah The Scientist can sing but apparently, she can also throw hands. She is alleged to put the beats on a woman in Atlanta.

As reported on TMZ a woman named Cleopatra Dues filed a police report at Zone 2 precinct that the “Stone Cold” performer assaulted her on Monday, April 29. She alleges Mariah The Scientist ran up on her, attacked her, dragged her on the floor and ripped her wig off in the process. The “female grabbed her by her wig and pulled the wig off her head,” then “proceeded to drag her on the table and floor” the police report read. Dues claims she suffered injuries at the hands of the singer; specifically “bruises and cuts” and “visible bodily harm.” The incident took place at Cavo Kitchen and Cocktail Lounge; a restaurant located in the Buckhead section of Atlanta.

Customers at the venue took video of a woman snatching someone’s wig off but it is unclear if it was indeed Mariah The Scientist. The singer songwriter was arrested on Wednesday, May 1 on misdemeanor battery and simple battery charges. According to Fulton County Sheriff’s Office she posted a $5,000 bond and has since been released. Mariah The Scientist has been ordered to have no contact with the victim and not patronize Cavo Kitchen and Cocktail Lounge.

Mariah The Scientist is believed to be the girlfriend of Young Thug. You can see footage of the alleged incident below.

Mariah The Scientist Beat The Wig Off A Woman In Atlanta, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com