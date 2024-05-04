Ciara And Kelly Rowland Exude Sisterhood And Style In Beverly Hills

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Ciara and Kelly Rowland recently had a moment on the red carpet that needs to go viral. The two attended the Jhpiego’s Laughter is the Best Medicine Gala on May 2, where Ciara received the Visionary Award.

Kelly helped present the honor to her long-time good girlfriend.

When the two multihyphenates graced the Beverly Hills carpet, cameras flashed. All eyes were on them.

Ciara and Kelly Rowland exemplify style and grace on the Jhpiego red carpet.

The lady of the night, Ciara, was flawless. The mother-of-four, who is touring this summer with Missy Elliott, rocked a monochromatic white suit with a double-breasted, longline blazer, wide-leg pants, and a matching white coat.

The Why Not You Foundation co-founder matched her Louis Gabriel Nouchi suit with Loewe double-frame cat-eye sunglasses and white closed-toe pumps. Ciara’s hair was glamorous and flowy in big romantic curls.

Kelly also shut down the carpet. She wore a skin-tight black latex dress from Norma Kamali with a head-turning platinum blonde bob haircut. Styled by Wilford Lenov, the Mea Culpa producer’s accessories included dramatic clear drop jewel-styled earrings from Asta Razma and simple bracelets.

While we love a slay, it’s the sisterhood for us.

Yes, Ciara and Kelly exemplified style and grace, as we have come to expect the two fashionistas to do. But they also exuded love, support, and happiness.

The moment the pair saw each other, they embraced, smiled, and gave each other compliments. It’s a sisterhood moment that needs to go viral.

Nothing is more inspiring and empowering than seeing Black women support each other. We love to see it!

Kelly wrote in part to Ci Ci after the awards presentation on Instagram, “And listening to your heart last night speak on better health care for mothers and babies made me love you even more, my friend! When we all do our part, care a little more, and love a little more towards ourselves and others, we can see real change open up in the world! The world is a sweeter place with you in it! I love you!”

