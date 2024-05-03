Listen Live
News

Stormzy & adidas Open #Merky FC HQ Community Center In London

Opening this week.

Published on May 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Stone Soul 2024
99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
adidas and Stormzy Open #Merky FC

Source: adidas/merkyfc / adidas/merkyfc

Stormzy and adidas are giving back to the people in a major way. The UK rapper and the brand have opened the #MerkyFC community center in London.

As spotted on Hypebeast, Stormzy is taking his partnership with the global sports apparel company to the next level. This week, he announced that he is extended his #Merky FC (Football Careers) brand to a brick and mortar footprint. According to their website, #Merky FC HQ is a football and community center in Selhurst, designed to nurture the voices of tomorrow Purpose-built with a full size 3G pitch, recording studio and gaming room, it’s a safe space for all to express themselves.”

The “Cry No More” performer shared his excitement in a formal statement. “I’m gassed that we can finally open the doors to #Merky FC HQ. Working with adidas, I’ve wanted to do this for a long, long time and now there’s a community space that everyone in the area will be able to use and benefit from,” he said. “When I was growing up there was nothing like this around for young people, so it means a lot that we now have a facility like this in Croydon. Proper homegrown!”

#Merky FC HQ is located at Selhurst Sports Arena and will be open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m to 10 p.m. You can see the promotional trailer below.

Stormzy & adidas Open #Merky FC HQ Community Center In London  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
Lifestyle

Here’s Your Lineup for Stone Soul 2024: Tickets On Sale Now

5 items
News

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ UN Calls for Reparations, Good Luck, Team USA

National

Increases To The Child Care And Development Block Grant Were Helpful, But Consistent Funding Is Needed

7 items
Entertainment

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast: Men of Color Summit [PHOTOS]

5 items
News

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Friendli-er Skies, and Memoir of Former Miss USA Released

Local

Buy Black RVA

Entertainment

The Chosen One: Ben Wallace Talks Going Undrafted to NBA Hall of Fame

Entertainment

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Had Romances With Three Celebrity Partners

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close