Jelly Roll’s Wife Confirms He Quit Social Media Due To Fat-Shaming

The singer had lost 70 pounds preparing for a 5k.

Published on April 25, 2024

It is clear celebrity does not shield you from bullying. Jelly Roll’s wife has confirmed he has quit Instagram due to fat-shaming.

As reported on TMZ, the popular country music talent has been noticeably absent from social media over the last couple of weeks. While high profile musicians are known to take breaks online, his better half has revealed his lack of posts has been intentional. Bunnie XO explained why Jelly Roll has taken a step back from social apps on her Dumb Blonde podcast. “My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f***ing weight. And that makes me want to cry, because he is the sweetest angel baby,” she said. “My husband doesn’t show it to you guys, but I’m gonna have a very vulnerable moment here—it hurts him.”

She went on to point to the hypocrisy that comes along with fame and fortune. “The internet can say whatever the f*** they want about you, and they say, ‘Well, you’re a celebrity, you’re supposed to be able to handle it.’ No the f*** we’re not. … Enough is enough,” she explained. Bunnie also urged the public to be more sensitive to everyone’s feelings. “Don’t bully people, because you never know where they are mentally,” she added. “There are a lot of people who are not as strong as me, that are on the internet, and they don’t deserve to f***ing be bullied.”

In 2023, Jelly Roll won the New Artist of the Year at the CMA Awards. Earlier this year, he took home three awards at the CMT Music Awards. Prior to singing country music he was a rapper and released multiple projects under the same moniker. The couple wed back in 2016. You can see Bunnie XO discuss things below.

