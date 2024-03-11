Your Bestie Miss Westie Is Dropping An Album Inspired By Kanye West’s Debut LP

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Life father, like daughter? It would seem North West is following in the steps of her dad, Kanye West, musically, that is.

Spotted on HipHopDX, Ye’s seed, North, is gearing up to bless her besties with an album that pays direct homage to her father’s first project.

During Vultures 2’s “listening event” in Phoenix on Sunday (March 10), standing side by side with her dad, North West announced that her album was coming.

“I’ve been working on an album, and it is called Elementary School Dropout,” the 10-year-old told her dad’s loyal to fault fans.

If you’re saying that to yourself, that sounds familiar, but it is because it is a cheeky play on her West’s first album, College Dropout, which introduced the rapping super producer to the Hip-Hop world.

The album arrives after Northie made her rapping debut on the Ty Dolla $ign assisted album Vultures 1 track, “Talking.”

In the song, the daughter of Ye and Kim Kardashian rapped, “I love it here/We’re gonna take over another year/It’s your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie/Don’t try to test me/It’s gonna get messy/ Just, just bless me, bless me/It’s your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie.”

Ye’s other children, Psalm and Chicago, were at the listening event and hit the stage while their older sister spit her bars.

Oh The Irony

West’s exposing his kids to social media and public light is strange because he has made big stinks about North being on TikTok and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, exposing them to social media.

Also, the hypocritical religious zealot wants everyone and the world to see his wife Bianca Censori’s goodies because he’s currently dressing her in as little clothing as possible.

When Will North West’s Album Arrive?

No word on when North West’s album is dropping. Maybe he will release it alongside Vultures 2, which he claims will not be available on digital streaming platforms. So there is a good chance it won’t see the light of day.

The first Vultures project had to be pulled due to numerous copyright issues. The rapper/producer, famous for making beats using samples, somehow forgot how clearing them works.

Honestly, add this North West album to something we (particularly this writer) aren’t checking for.

Your Bestie Miss Westie Is Dropping An Album Inspired By Kanye West’s Debut LP was originally published on hiphopwired.com