It’s Not You: Facebook & Instagram Down

Published on March 5, 2024

In this photo illustration, the Meta Platforms logo is seen...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty


MENLO PARK, CA.– Facebook and Instagram are experiencing an outage.

Users attempting to log onto any of Meta’s social media sites today are seeing error messages. Other platforms impacted include Threads and Facebook Messenger.

Tracking site Downdetector shows users started reporting issues around 10 a.m. eastern.

