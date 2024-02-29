See Chanel Iman And Davon Godchaux’s Fabulous Yacht Wedding Photos

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

The fairytale that is supermodel Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux continues. The couple is now married!

Chanel and Davon shared details of their nuptials with Vogue. According to the magazine, they officially wed in a civil ceremony in the Big Apple on January 10. One month later, the two eloped on a fabulous yacht on February 24.

Chanel and Iman shared videos and pictures of their special day on Instagram on February 27. “A moment we both been waiting for,” the newlyweds wrote in a shared caption.

Their fairytale began at a club in Miami.

The beautiful supermodel and New England Patriots star first met at a poppin’ beach club in Florida. They made their relationship public in 2022 during the first weekend of Coachella.

Davon popped the question a year later while on a glamorous babymoon trip to Capri, Italy. Expecting their first told together, Chanel gushed at the proposal, trip, and “blessings.” She told fans she was “grateful for this new chapter” on social media.

Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux hold an intimate ceremony on a fabulous yacht in the Caribbean Sea.

Chanel and Davon have made several fashionable appearances throughout their courtship, from runway shows to industry parties. So, to fabulously elope in the middle of the Carribean Sea in bridal garb that makes us gag only makes sense.

Chanel told Vogue, “This was our ideal, dream day. A handful of people attended the wedding — including my best friend and soul sister, Heidy De la Rosa — and we chartered a yacht to sail from island to island in the Caribbean Sea.”

The happy couple several romantic recaps of their special day on social media. Captures share adorable photos of their children, various fly outfit changes, and ceremony details.

Chanel wore at least three gowns during her special day. They ranged from a glamorous kimono-style gown to a trendy high-low fringe dress.

Chanel’s ceremony dress was designed by Zuhair Murad. The bridal moment featured a jeweled embellished figure-hugging bodice and flowy tulle skirt. Online video shows Chanel floating to her husband without shoes.

Davon matched his wife’s style in multiple fits. While saying, “I do,” the NFL star chose a crisp white Dior jacket and black pants tuxedo.

See video below. Congratulations to the happy couple!

RELATED

Chanel Iman And Boyfriend Davon Godchaux Are Expecting Their First Child Together

See Chanel Iman And Davon Godchaux’s Fabulous Yacht Wedding Photos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com