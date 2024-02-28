The Kyrie Irving ANTA KAI 1 Sneaker To Release Next Week

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

After a very public breakup with Nike in 2022, Dallas Maverick superstar point guard, Kyrie Irving is ready to get back in the sneaker market and unleash his latest ANTA Sports footwear on the masses and truth be told, they’re not that bad.

According to Sneakernews, Kyrie’s new ANTA KAI 1 “Artist On Court” silhouettes are set to release this coming March 6th and given the way he’s been playing as of late, we totally expect these to be hit with Mavericks fans in Dallas and Kyrie loyalists across the board. Though we’re not sure if his fellow NBA superstar peers will be trading in their Jordan’s, Kobe’s or Adidas’ to wear a pair of these on the court, don’t be surprised if you see the a few rookies or G-Leaguers rocking the KAI 1’s as they may want to land a deal of their own in the near future.

Sneakernews reports:

The newest Kyrie Irving shoes were recently debuted on court when his Dallas Mavericks visited the Brooklyn Nets earlier in February. Now, the brand has officially announced a release date for the debut “Artist On Court” colorway, which features an elegant purple colorway with vibrant hits of punchy pink, regal gold, and cream on the sole.

With a considerable fanbase, the Nike Kyrie line is among the most successful in Nike Basketball history, although it did end in somewhat of a sour note. Kyrie openly criticized his last shoe — the Nike Kyrie 8 — on Instagram, and despite images of the Kyrie 9 being revealed through Nike official images, they were ultimately scrapped. With his Nike days behind him, Kyrie now looks forward as the premier athlete for ANTA basketball, itself boasting an impressive roster of NBA athletes that include Klay Thompson, Donte DiVincenzo, Gordon Hayward, and more.

The ANTA KAI 1’s are set to release on March 6th for the very reasonable price of $125 on their official website. Let us know if you’ll be checking for these come next week in the comments section below.

The Kyrie Irving ANTA KAI 1 Sneaker To Release Next Week was originally published on hiphopwired.com