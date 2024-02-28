99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

King Harris is still standing on business and had time for comedian and social media star Druski.

The son of Atlanta Hip-Hop star T.I. was BIG mad at Druski following some comments the comedian made about him during an interview on The Breakfast Club.

In a now-deleted post shared on Tuesday, Feb 27, King called out Druski, accusing him of being scared of him and saying what he did for clout.

Per XXL:

“Druski yo a$$ trimm,” he captioned the post below. “Let’s the games begin. N***a I just seen u ain’t u ain’t say nothing of that. Only thing you said was ‘Here go King standin on business.’ I tell ya the clout is a hell of a drug. And n***a what the hell is look like standing on my luxury a*s car. Not P.”

“Druski, you and your cholesterol need to calm the f**k down,” King snaps in the video below. “You and them wide-body Hellcat hips need to need to calm the f**k down. I can’t believe this n***a just tried to call me p***y in the interview. I just seen him a couple weeks ago.”

“We seen you run from a n***a,” King continues. “We seen you run from Birdman. I ain’t never ran from nobody. It look like you got a p***y and you walk with a strap.”

How Did This All Start?

King’s response comes after Druski was asked about the altercation with King, and the comedian immediately dismissed T.I.’s son when he was asked if he was more scared of Birdman or King.

“Come one, man. That n***a p***y,” Druski said King Harris? What we talking about, man?…He did pull up on me at the [‘Standin’ on Bihness’] video shoot. We had too much security, though. He tried to do a stare off. The n***a got out his car and just kinda stood on top of the car. And he ’bout to go right back to that nice-a*s house. He don’t know s**t about standing on business.”

Druski said he has no problem with King despite the tension between the two.

We can’t say the same for King.

Still Standing On Business: King Harris Calls Out Druski After Comedian Dissed Him During Interview was originally published on hiphopwired.com