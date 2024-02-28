LOS ANGELES — Comedian Richard Lewis is dead at the age of 76.
Lewis died yesterday at his home in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack.
Lewis revealed he had been living with Parkinson’s disease last year.
He recently played a fictional version of himself on the hit series “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”
Lastly, here is a tidbit that recently aired on Richard Lewis:
The post Richard Lewis Passes Away at 76 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Richard Lewis Passes Away at 76 was originally published on wibc.com
-
Wizards Move On From Wes Unseld Jr As Head Coach
-
Pharrell Williams Is Making A LEGO Movie About His Life
-
Timbaland Is Headed Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame
-
Eva Marcille Talks ‘All the Queens Men,’ Balancing Motherhood, and Staying Grounded
-
Kiss Richmond Text Club Consent & E-Sign
-
Enter to Win a Cabin on The Fantastic Voyage for You and Your Friends
-
Drake, SZA, Taylor Swift, And Other Artists’ Music May Be Pulled From Tiktok After Its Deal With Universal Music Group Expires
-
Issa Rae Criticizes Hollywood For Falling Short On Diversity And Inclusion Commitments