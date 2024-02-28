Lil’ Kim & Tayy Brown Spark Dating Rumors With Instagram Post

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Are Lil’ Kim and Tayy Brown boo’d up? We don’t know for sure, but if social media is any indication about their current relationship statuses, it certainly seems like love (or at least “like”) is in the air for the pair.

Yesterday (Feb. 27), the OG Queen Bee took to her IG page to wish the up-and-coming rapper a happy belated birthday. Lil’ Kim went so far as to say that she was “blessed” enough to have spent Tayy Brown’s entire born day with him and that they were still “celebrating.” Did they see each other in their birthday suits though? Inquiring minds wanna know!

Continuing to explain the connection the two share, Kim went on to say the two share a special bond that she feels was heaven sent (word to Keyshia Cole). “If ppl only knew how big of a role u play in my life and in my career. If they only knew ur a big part of the reason the beehive is getting new music right now,” Kim said. “U are my motivation and that voice that is always cheering me on. Ur so intelligent and such a boss. If they only knew the things we figure out 2gether, how we can talk with our eyes and be on the same page. How we are each other’s rock, the late night talks, the gut-wrenching laughs we share, the arguments, the debates. U get on my nerves sometimes but it also brings me great pleasure to annoy u cause I’m annoying.”

Call us crazy, but it sounds like she’s been struck by Cupid’s arrow.

Naturally, Tayy responded by echoing similar sentiments. “6 life my heart. U a blessing. This bigga than music. love you to da moon n back.”

Still, other commenters pointed out the obvious age gap as Kim is close to hitting the half-century mark on this earth and Tayy seems like he should be getting ready for prom night or something.

Regardless, neither Kim nor Tayy have confirmed or denied that they’re in a relationship, so we’re just gonna mind our business for the time being.

Check out Lil Kim’s post below, and let us know your thoughts about the situation in the comments section.

