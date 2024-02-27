Kanye West Tells His Fans Not To Buy “Fake” Yeezys adidas Is Selling

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

adidas has just started the process of selling off their remaining Yeezy stock via the raffle system on their Confirmed app. But we don’t think Kanye West for one will be attempting to secure a pair as he took to social media to discourage his fans from buying into the Yeezy hype.

Though adidas has been slowly selling off their remaining Yeezy inventory since last year without a peep from Kanye West, apparently, this time around, Yeezy felt a way about the Yeezys being sold in 2024. Not too long after adidas announced that the raffles were open for what could be the final round of Yeezy drops, Kanye West took to his IG page with a message for both adidas and his faithful fans. “Anybody who loves Ye would not buy these fake Yeezys. I never made these color ways, I’m not getting paid off of them and adidas is suing me,” Kanye said.

We lowkey thought this colorway was made to match the titanium dentures that Kanye’s been sporting for quite some time now. We guess not.

Aside from the post on his IG page, Kanye dropped a video talking about his situation with adidas reiterating that they’re currently suing him for $250 million and not giving him a cut of the sales from his sneaker line. Saying that adidas is “raping him” via his business contract, Kanye hopes that his followers turn their back on the three-stripe brand in his name and let these sneakers brick upon arrival.

Whether or not this will dissuade sneakerheads from purchasing anymore Yeezys is anyone’s guess. But at this point, we feel like adidas has moved enough of their remaining Yeezy stock to hold a few L’s here and there.

Check out Kanye West’s video below, and sound off in the comments section with your thoughts about the situation.

