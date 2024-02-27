Bishop Lamor Whitehead Allegedly Used One His Parishoner’s Life Savings On Car Payment & Designer Clothes

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Canal Street shopper and real-like scamming villain Bishop Lamor Whitehead’s fraud trial has begun, and the allegations coming out are very eyebrow-raising.

The “Bling Bishop,” who became a household name after thieves relieved him of his jewelry during a live stream of his church service, could be in serious trouble if these accusations about him are true.

The New York Daily News reports that Whitehead allegedly abused the trust of members of his flock and lied about getting “the key to the city” from Mayor Mixxy, aka Eric Adams, to make his pockets fatter and fill his closet with more than likely fugazi designer clothing like Loius Vuitton according to federal prosecutors.

A Breakdown of The N*ggler’s Fraudulent Activity Per The New York Daily News:

“During this trial, you’ll learn that the defendant was trusted by many in his community. He was the bishop of a small church in Brooklyn and a self-described businessman. He was a friend to the mayor of New York City,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Greenwood said in Manhattan Federal Court.

“The defendant abused that trust by lying again and again. He lied about how much money he had. He lied about his business plans. And he lied about having influence with powerful people. All with the goal of getting money and property to fund his extravagant lifestyle.”

“The defendant convinced this woman, who had spent her career working as a nurse, to give him $90,000 of her life savings,” Greenwood said. “He promised to use the money to buy a fixer-upper home that he would renovate for her to live in. And she believed the defendant — a man, who by that time, had become a mentor and spiritual adviser to her son.”

Greenwood alleged Whitehead instead spent the cash on himself, including splurging on designer clothing and a BMW payment.

“The victim never got her house, and she never got her money back.”

Other Charges

In other related charges to the December 2022 case, Whitehead allegedly drew up fake bank statements to secure a $250,000 loan, claiming he had millions in a bank account that only had $6.

In another charge, he threatened the owner of a Bronx body shop, Brandon Belmonte, and allegedly tried to extort him for $5,000 following a repair job.

Whitehead also tried to get Belmonte to put his name on a $500,000 real estate deal, claiming he could get favors from Mayor Adams to make them millions.

The 47-year-old “religious figure” is being accused of wire fraud, extortion, and related offenses and is looking at a decades-long prison sentence.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His attorney, Dawn Florio, asked the jurors to reserve judgment until they saw all the evidence and blamed the parishioner’s misfortunes on her son.

If this is all true, this guy sounds like the ultimate scumbag.

Remember, God doesn’t like ugly.

Bishop Lamor Whitehead Allegedly Used One His Parishoner’s Life Savings On Car Payment & Designer Clothes was originally published on hiphopwired.com