In a very short time, 310babii has gone from pulling beats offline to touring the country, courtesy of his infectious single “Soak City,” which is getting love from coast to coast.
Check out this clip there 310babii explained how YouTube contributed to him blowing up.
[VIDEO] ‘Soak City’ Rapper 310babii Explains How YouTube Helped Him Score A Smash Single was originally published on theboxhouston.com
