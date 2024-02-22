JT Gives The Girlies An Angelic Eyeshadow Moment In Milan That Will Become The Next Trend

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

As fashion month rolls out worldwide, we continue to see our favorite Black Hollywood “IT girls” at the shows, in the front rows, and, most importantly, slaying the ‘fits. Our most recent spotted starlet is JT.

Sitting pretty at Diesel’s runway presentation during Milan Fashion Week, one of our favorite City Girls looked fabulous. JT attended their Fall-Winter 2024 runway show on Wednesday, February 21. She was amid a star-studded show and large-than-life production for the over-the-top brand.

JT, whose real name is Jatavia Shakara Johnson, chose a grey and white ombre monochromatic grunge look for the famous sportswear brand’s show. Her two-piece denim set included a cute cropped jacket with ruching, ribbed knit, and silver zippers and a maxi-length skirt with matching details. She accessorized the look with silver strappy shoes, diamond earrings, and a diamond cross chain. Her nails were bright neon and French manicured.

JT’s angelic and alluring makeup look is a trend we need to try this season.

Setting off JT’s glamour grunge moment was top-tier hair and makeup we gagged over. Atlanta artist Tevin Washington slayed the “Act Up” rapper’s hair in the sleek, wet-girl look with long waves and a buss-down middle part.

And JT’s makeup ate. She wore flawless black eyeliner that traced her lids and went straight to the ‘gawds, silver halo eyeshadow, and a sexy nude lip. JT’s angelic yet bold and alluring eyes will definitely be a trend for makeup lovers in the new season. Jasmine of “Facesbyjrose” and Sophia Sinot collaborated on the makeup slay.

JT’s look gave street-style chic – and the fashion girlies couldn’t get enough. Her comment section lit up after she dropped a carousel post featuring shots of her hair, fit, and makeup.

Celebrity friends like Yung Miami, who wrote, “You look soooooo good,” Lala, and Sza dropped comments and praise. Her post has received more than 210K likes and 3K comments.

