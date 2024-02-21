Let Us Re-Introduce You To Solange Knowles, ‘Harper’s-Bazaar’ Newest Cover Girl

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Solange Knowles is captivating on the March cover of Harper’s Bazaar magazine. With her signature kinky curls styled big and bold in a deep red wavy hue and her Prada ‘fit giving cool girl vibes, Solange emerges back into the public eye in an authentic way.

Set against a light blue ombre background, the simple cover art makes the “Cranes In The Sky” artist pop. The March cover is the 37-year-old’s moment. Celebrity photographer Larrissa Hofmann captured the images.

A true style icon, Solange rocks several designers in the editorial shots of her new spread for the fitting “Legacy issue.” In addition to Prada, other luxury brands featured include Loewe, Chloé, Alaia, Gucci, and Acne Studios.

Solange Knowles is curating her own legacy.

This fresh and fashionable version of Solange comes amid chatter of new projects from Tina Knowles’ youngest daughter. Her name recognition alone causes a stir – and though she’s made a name for herself, it is the Knowles dynasty where many first heard her name.

“I did a lot of child acting in my teenage years. I used to dance for Destiny’s Child,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. Solange said she had her first album at 16 and has been a performer “more anything for a very long time.”

Since her teenage years, Solange has carved her own lane and curated her own legacy. (And to be honest, so has her son. Julez recently made his NYFW debut walking for LUAR with Solange, Aunt Beyonce, and Grandmother Tina in the audience).

Solange is a “creator’s creator” and has followed her passions throughout her career. She’s done everything from dropping hits like “Cranes In the Sky” and curating custom music events to composing a score for the New York City Ballet and introducing a line of glassware.

Solange told Harper’s Bazaar her various projects are part of her artistic purpose – and key to her fulfillment in life. The fashion icon said during the interview, “There are very few regrets that I have in my career.”

Oddly enough, Solange did point out one regret during her interview. She told the publication she was supposed to Kat Williams on her 2016 album “A Seat at the Table.” While not going into details, she said she went to speak with him but “fumbled the ball.”

Solange Knowles may be dropping new music – featuring the tuba.

Next up for Solange may be the tuba. “It sounds like what the gut feels like to me. The way that it takes up space that you can’t deny, and it also just feels very Black to me,” Solange shared in her interview.

The mother of one also joked about the public perception of a new instrumental album. “I’ve started writing music for the tuba, and I am trying to talk myself into releasing it, but I can only imagine the eye rolls from people being like, this b*tch hasn’t made an album.”

Whether Solange drops a tuba album or not, we’re sure fans will be ready. The entire Knowles family is outside – and social media can’t get enough. Not traditionally frequently in the media spotlight, recent headlines, social media posts, and coverage have excited fans and energized audiences for what’s next from the iconic music, culture, and entertainment family.

Read Solange’s full interview here.

