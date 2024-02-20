Listen Live
Two Facing Murder Charges for Kansas City Shooting

Published on February 20, 2024

TOPSHOT-AMFOOT-SUPERBOWL-CHIEFS

Source: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Getty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City are announcing murder charges in the Super Bowl parade shooting.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said two adults have been charged with second-degree murder and a host of gun-related charges. One person died in the shooting and 22 people were hurt.

She adds the two men charged had no known prior history and the shooting started during a confrontation. Both have bonds of $1 million.

In addition, two teens face gun-related charges.

The post Two Facing Murder Charges for Kansas City Shooting appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

