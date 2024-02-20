Two Facing Murder Charges for Kansas City Shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City are announcing murder charges in the Super Bowl parade shooting.
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said two adults have been charged with second-degree murder and a host of gun-related charges. One person died in the shooting and 22 people were hurt.
She adds the two men charged had no known prior history and the shooting started during a confrontation. Both have bonds of $1 million.
In addition, two teens face gun-related charges.
