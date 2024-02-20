Megan Thee Stallion X Nike Join Forces To Create Customizable Air Max 97 Sneakers

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is tapping into her fitness bag with her latest collaboration with Nike. The Grammy-award-winning artist has shown her passion for music, mental health, and fitness, and now she’s capitalizing off her love for the gym with Hot Girl Systems, a collection of athleisure wear and sneakers with Nike.

Megan Thee Stallion X Nike join forces with customizable Air Max 97 sneakers

The “Hiss” rapper took to Instagram to announce the latest drop from the partnership, customizable Air Max 97 sneakers.

The carousel post featured Megan’s hand holding a pair of sneakers. Each photo featured the Air Max 97s in a different color, highlighting the various ways they can be customized.

The post read, “Stepping on necks in these Nike By Yous. Hotties, customize a pair of Air Max 97s with three different packs inspired by Hot Girl Meg, Tina Snow, and Suga. Designed by me, customized by you. Download the @nike app to create your perfect pair.”

Megan also posted the promo video for Hot Girl Systems, a full collection of athletic clothing and sneakers created by the rapper.

“For the hot girls doing hot things. @theestallion’s first collection with Nike, Hot Girl Systems, is here.

Including AM to PM pieces with sizes ranging from XS to 3X. Customize and finalize your look with her Nike By You Air Max 97. Created by Megan Thee Stallion, inspired by how she wants you to feel: Like the hottie you are.

Shop now at Nike.com,” she wrote in the post.

Megan’s collaboration with Nike comes shortly after she announced her partnership with Planet Fitness. The Houston native often shares her workout routines on her social media channels, and she’s spearheaded various fitness initiatives through her Hottie Bootcamp workout plan.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the rapper explains the importance of physical fitness and mental health. “Physical and mental health go hand-in-hand, and it’s a huge priority for me,” she tells the publication.

“I’m extremely grateful that Planet Fitness shares my passion for mental health and is committed to donating all sales profits from our co-branded merch line to my non-profit organization, The Pete & Thomas Foundation,” she continued.

We love how intentional Megan is with her brand deals. She’s attached herself to partnerships that align with her personal philosophies and interests. We can’t wait to see what else the artist has up her sleeves.

