Project Pat is a Memphis Hip-Hop legend. As part of the seminal group Three 6 Mafia, the man born Patrick Earl Houston, who also happens to be the older brother of Juicy J, helped make sure that besides the East and West coasts, there was plenty to say and hear coming out of the middle of the map.
So Witness To History linking up with Pat was practically a requirement. The homie from WKYS, Aladdin Da Prince, held down the hosting duties and chopped it up with Pat for an insightful episode.
Witness To History: Project Pat was originally published on hiphopwired.com
