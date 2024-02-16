Listen Live
News

New York Judge Orders Former President Trump To Pay Over $350 Million

Published on February 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Urban One Honors w/ Mary J. Blige
99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a press conference

Source: (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

NEW YORK–Former President Donald Trump is upset with the penalties imposed on him in his civil fraud case.

A New York judge ordered Trump to pay more than $350 million and banned him from doing business in New York for three years.

Trump calls the decision a total sham handed down by a crooked judge. He called the cases brought against him election interference. Trump was found liable of inflating his net worth in order to obtain more favorable loans.

Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Trump in 2022, accusing him of fraud. Trump is expected to appeal the judge’s decision.

The post New York Judge Orders Former President Trump To Pay Over $350 Million appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

New York Judge Orders Former President Trump To Pay Over $350 Million  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close