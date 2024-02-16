New York Judge Orders Former President Trump To Pay Over $350 Million

NEW YORK–Former President Donald Trump is upset with the penalties imposed on him in his civil fraud case.
A New York judge ordered Trump to pay more than $350 million and banned him from doing business in New York for three years.
Trump calls the decision a total sham handed down by a crooked judge. He called the cases brought against him election interference. Trump was found liable of inflating his net worth in order to obtain more favorable loans.
Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Trump in 2022, accusing him of fraud. Trump is expected to appeal the judge’s decision.
