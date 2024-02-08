Billboard Women In Music Announces Its 2024 ‘Woman of the Year’ & Other Honorees

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Billboard revealed its honoree for the 2024 Woman of the Year Award at this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards presented by Marriott Bonvoy. Read more details about this year’s honoree and check out who else will be hosting, performing and honored inside.

Today (Feb. 8), Billboard announced that five-time Latin Grammy winner and 2024 Grammy winner Karol G will be honored with the 2024 Woman of the Year Award at the awards ceremony presented by Marriott Bonvoy. The annual event recognizes music’s rising stars and A-list artists, creators and executives for their contributions to the industry and community.

This year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards will be hosted by award-winning actor and producer Tracee Ellis Ross. The Woman of the Year honoree, Karol G, will also grace the stage for performance. Attendees can anticipate additional performances from Victoria Monét, TEMS, Charli XCX, Luísa Sonza, Maren Morris, NewJeans, and Young Miko.

Billboard’s Woman of the Year Award has become one of the music industry’s highest honors. Past recipients include SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Madonna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift.

“With her immense talent, Karol G has created a movement for women across the globe due to her empowering lyrics and shameless confidence,” Billboard’s Editorial Director Hannah Karp said in a statement. “The release of her groundbreaking album Mañana Será Bonito has proven her a force to be reckoned with in both the English and Spanish charts. We are so excited to honor her as Woman of the Year.”

A little about the Woman of the Year:

Born in Medellín, Colombia, Karol G is an international pop icon and multi-platinum, award winning recording artist. With 111 billion combined career streams she became the first female artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with a Spanish-language album, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO. The album was instantly met with acclaim and broke the all-time record for the biggest female Latin album by first-day streams on Apple Music and had the biggest debut ever for a Spanish Album by a Female Latin Artist on Spotify.

The edgier follow-up album, Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season), further catapulted her to stardom debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, making her the first artist with two Spanish albums on the Billboard Top 10 in the same year. The most watched artist of 2023 on YouTube with over 990 million views, Karol is also the first Latina to headline a global stadium tour and was the highest-grossing Latin touring artist of the year.

Aside from music, Karol G has proven herself a businesswoman and philanthropist. When her long-standing recording agreement with Universal Music Latino ended, she launched her own Bichota Records, invested in its staff and infrastructure — much of it based in her native Colombia — and inked a distribution deal with Interscope. Additionally, The Con Cora Foundation was established to continue Karol’s social work and mission to support women in vulnerable conditions. The organization fosters empowerment by providing comprehensive support to women who lead households, at-risk youth, children facing chronic or disabling diseases, those dealing with teenage pregnancy, women deprived of liberty and post-penalty, as well as low-income women.

Karol joins a lineup of powerhouse women shaping the music landscape. Kylie Minogue will receive the Icon Award; Maren Morris will receive the Visionary Award; Ice Spice, dubbed “rap’s new princess,” will receive the Hitmaker Award; Charli XCX will receive the Powerhouse Award; Young Miko will receive the Impact Award presented by American Express; Victoria Monét will receive the Rising Star award presented by Honda; NewJeans will receive the Group of the Year Award; TEMS will receive the Breakthrough Award; Luísa Sonza will receive one of Billboard’s new Global Force Awards. Presenters will be announced at a later date.

Tickets to attend the Women in Music Awards presented by Marriott Bonvoy are available to the public. Fans can tune into the show on Thursday, March 7 at 5pm PT/8pm ET on the Billboard website.

Congrats to Karol G!

Billboard Women In Music Announces Its 2024 ‘Woman of the Year’ & Other Honorees was originally published on globalgrind.com