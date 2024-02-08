NBA Announces Entertainment Lineup for All-Star Weekend 2024

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

NEW YORK – The NBA today announced a star-studded entertainment lineup for NBA All-Star 2024 in Indianapolis, featuring musical acts throughout the week headlined by the youngest female EGOT winner and daytime talk show host Jennifer Hudson, who will perform at halftime of the 73rd NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 18 on TNT.

Indianapolis native and 13-time GRAMMY© Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Babyface and Canadian Juno Award-winning singer Charlotte Cardin will sing the U.S. and Canadian national anthem, respectively, ahead of the NBA All-Star Game.

NBA Crossover, the league’s immersive fan event, will feature three days of performances. On Friday, Feb. 16, multi-platinum GRAMMY Award-winning artist Zedd and GRAMMY Award-winning artist, entrepreneur and global cultural icon T-Pain will tip off the NBA Crossover Concert Series, taking place at the Michelob ULTRA Courtside Concert. On Saturday, four-time GRAMMY Award-winning country singer and songwriter Keith Urban and GRAMMY-nominated country singer and songwriter Walker Hayes will perform at the NBA Experiences Saturday Pregame Concert, while five-time GRAMMY Award-winning rapper and global icon Lil Wayne is set to perform ahead of the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. Tickets are available at NBAEvents.com and through the NBA Events App.

On Saturday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. ET, GRAMMY Award-winning singer and actress Coco Jones will sing the U.S. national anthem and Black national anthem, ‘Lift Every Voice’ alongside Winston Salem State University Red Sea of Sound and Virginia Union University Ambassadors of Sound at the HBCU Classic presented by AT&T on TNT, ESPN2 and NBA TV. On Friday, Indianapolis-based band The Brothers Footman and Canadian singer and songwriter Kyra Daniels will perform the U.S. and Canadian national anthems respectively before the 2024 Rising Stars and at Gainbridge Fieldhouse tipping off at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

Emmy© Award-winning musician Adam Blackstone will serve as NBA All-Star 2024 Musical Director.

[CLICK HERE] to purchase tickets to the NBA Crossover events.

