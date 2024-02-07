Beyoncé’s Ready To Take Our Coins Again With Her New Hair Care Line, Cécred

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Beyoncé is launching a new business venture – and a way to secure our coins – with Cécred. After months of anticipation, Beyoncé’s new hair care line will be available Feb. 20.

“Hair is sacred,” writes Blue Ivy’s mother on social media as she reveals her highly anticipated line. Keep reading for details on everything we know.

Beyoncé’s hair care teaser is unapologetically Black – showing the beauty of our hair in all forms.

The multihyphenate star dropped the news of her line on Instagram in the middle of the night on Feb. 7. Bey Hive members know Queen Bey loves to break the Internet while others sleep.

This time, she posted a new Instagram reel that has had everyone talking since its release. It opens with the Cécred logo in the middle of the video.

The visuals – projected through a screen – continue with throwback footage of her mother, Tina Knowles’, Houston hair salon, Headliners. (Fans know Beyonce’s first job was at Headliners sweeping the floor.)

The home video-style movies include Beyoncé wearing a pink tracksuit and wandering the salon floor and Tina getting ready for a night out with her daughter by her side. As the home movies scroll, marketing captures of models using Beyoncé’s new products are weaved throughout.

Various clips of hair treatments such as hair braiding, washing, scalp massaging and silk presses are also shown. Beyoncé’s teaser is unapologetically Black, showing our hair in all forms, lengths and types.

It’s clear where the source of Cécred stems from – loving, supporting and amplifying Black women. We are here for it.

Beyoncé teased Cécred during the Renaissance tour.

Rumors started about the possibility of Bey’s new hair care line during the Renaissance World Tour. In May 2023, the “Alien Superstar” dropped a three-part slide post on Instagram that also highlighted her mother’s salon and the strength of women entrepreneurs.

Beyoncé has not revealed what types of products will be sold from Cécred. But we’re sure we will know when the Queen of the Renaissance wants us to. News sources show a 2022 trademark request from Beyoncé’s team “clears the company for the production of hair care preparations, candles, vitamin supplements, electric hair styling tools, combs, hair accessories, pillowcases, and more.”

Thanks to Beyoncé, we have two weeks to get our coins ready.

RELATED:

Beyoncé Gives 2024 Barbie Vibes In A Missoni Dress And Valentino Platforms

Did Beyoncé Just Announce Her Foray Into Hair Care?

Beyoncé’s Ready To Take Our Coins Again With Her New Hair Care Line, Cécred was originally published on hellobeautiful.com