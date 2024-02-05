99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

LAS VEGAS, NV — President Biden says he’s concerned about King Charles after it was revealed that Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.

The President told reporters in Las Vegas today he’s hoping to speak to him soon. Buckingham Palace is not revealing the type of cancer or the prognosis but did say the King began “regular treatments” on Monday.

The 75-year-old British monarch had a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate procedure over a week ago, but it’s not believed to be related to this announcement.

The post Biden On King Charles Cancer Announcement: I’m Concerned About Him appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Biden On King Charles Cancer Announcement: I’m Concerned About Him was originally published on wibc.com