Keke Palmer Covers Teen Vogue’s January Issue & Talks About Her Transformative 2023 Year

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Keke Palmer covers this month’s issue of Teen Vogue. In the January issue, the entertainer discusses how significant 2023 was for her, becoming a CEO of her own network, and becoming a mom to her son, Leodis. Read more about Palmer’s Teen Vogue cover issue inside.

Palmer continues leveling up as the Virgo Boss she is with several endeavors underway. From becoming CEO of her network KeyTV and her own record label Big Bosses Entertainment, celebrating 30 last year as a new mom to her son, Leo, the superstar gets candid about how last year changed her.

“When I was younger, I used to have so much anxiety. I love to perform, but is that something that can last forever,” Palmer talks about the next step in her career evolution with Teen Vogue. “I think I always would wonder, Is it something that times out? Obviously, you have people that have been acting their entire careers…. but I just never knew how I could scale myself. If you were a lawyer, you want to get to be a partner. I didn’t understand what the version of that was for me. Some people become directors or they become a producer or they become the head of Paramount.”

The next step for her is building out her own network with KeyTV. She launched the blossoming company with her three founding partners, who she’s dubbed the “Keymakers.” The three partners are Lenoria “Nora” Addison, Jeff Lopez, and Chelsea Sanders, who all have a shared dream to empower the next generation of artists of color. Palmer aims share what she has learned in her years-long takeover within the entertainment industry.

“When you create generational wealth within underserved communities, you create wealth within our entire economy,” Palmer said in the cover issue. “My hope and my desire is to teach people the skills that I have, to teach them how to brand themselves, how to be entrepreneurs, how to work within a system, but also use that system to create something that’s unique to them. In doing that… I’m not behind the eight ball. And now my son, he can start at stage 10 instead of having to start at stage one like I did. I want other people to have that [too].”

Palmer isn’t done with entertainment just yet. She shares that the time is near, but has not yet arrived.

“I think the timer has started,” Palmer reveals why she’s not ready to walk away from the industry. “I think it’s because I just haven’t felt it yet. But the timer, I know that it’s around the corner. I don’t know when exactly, but it’s around the corner.”

Look out world, Keke’s here to stay. Check out the full cover story here.

Keke Palmer Covers Teen Vogue’s January Issue & Talks About Her Transformative 2023 Year was originally published on globalgrind.com