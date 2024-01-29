Issa Rae Talks The Cancelation Of Black Shows In The Latest Issue Of ‘PORTER’

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Issa Rae brings her radiant glow to the cover of Net-a-Porter’s publication PORTER magazine. The revered actor, writer, director, producer, and entrepreneur gets candid about life as a serial entrepreneur and the erasion of Black television shows in Hollywood.

Rae shared the cover to her Instagram page, which featured a beauty shot of the 39-year-old businesswoman with her hair pulled back into a tight bun, emerald green earrings, and a buttery red lip.

Issa Rae opens up about her Hollywood journey in Porter

In the issue, Rae dives into her busy life as an entrepreneur and the creative projects she’ll will eventually introduce to the world. “I’m writing a couple of different projects – one for myself and one to produce and create with others – and I’ve been feeling so inspired and excited to get back at it,” she tells the publication.

“I’m embracing that challenge. The industry is in flux, so it’s really inspired me to focus and hone in on what stories I want to tell. I’ve been laser-focused on getting these projects up and running,” she continues.

Issa Rae acknowledges the erasion of Black television shows

Rae is widely known for her YouTube series The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl, but her hit TV show Insecure made her a household name. Once the HBO series ended, she created Rap Sh!t, which HBOMax recently canceled.

In her interview with PORTER, Rae touches on the cancelation of Black shows. “You’re seeing so many Black shows get cancelled, you’re seeing so many executives – especially on the DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion]side – get canned. You’re seeing very clearly now that our stories are less of a priority.”

“I am pessimistic, because there’s no one holding anybody accountable – and I can, sure, but also at what cost? I can’t force you to make my stuff. It’s made me take more steps to try to be independent down the line if I have to,” she continues.

And while Rae enjoys creating and telling black stories, she tells the publication she eventually wants to prioritize giving back. “I want, in 10 years’ time, to be transitioning towards service,” she says. This is fun,” she says, referencing her career, “but at some point, it’ll feel like not enough – and I want to be able to do more.”

You can read the full interview here.

Issa Rae Talks The Cancelation Of Black Shows In The Latest Issue Of ‘PORTER’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com