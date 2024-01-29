Reasons Why Muni Long’s Fashion Is Made For Us

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Muni Long may have a new hit single and trending social media audio sensation on her hands, but that’s not her only reason to celebrate. The “Made For Me” singer is in her fashion bag, too.

This past week, Muni took to Instagram, posing in two of the hottest designers defining over-the-top fashion right now: Falguni Shane Peacock and Telfar. Her featured fits were wildly different, showing the versatility of her style and the playfulness of her fashion.

Muni Long’s glammed-up look stops us from scrolling

On Sunday, Muni dropped a carousel post on the ‘gram featuring her posing in Falguni Shane Peacock. The post consisted of four varying images. (The brand should sound familiar to fashion lovers because of its September 2023 return to fashion week with Law Roach as their runway Creative Director).

Muni donned a stunning black and white sheer fishtail-style gown over a bedazzled body suit. She accessorized the exaggerated look with thigh-high black Balenciaga boots and sheer black gloves.

Styled by NoIGJeremy, the 35-year-old’s ensemble was curated to make people stop scrolling. I mean, she is an R&B hitmaker with songs that are permanently on replay in our heads. Muni deserves attention.

And Muni’s followers are giving her just that. Her January 28 post has more than 54K likes and nearly 1K comments. “Absolutely beautiful ,” commented one fan. “It’s giving Whitney Houston in the picture ,” commented another.

Muni Long is ‘obsessed with Telfar,’ and we can see why

Just days before rocking her glamorous look, Muni kept it casual with Telfar. The songstress posted a cute video dancing in pieces from the Brooklyn-based label’s Moose Knuckles collection.

Joking on Instagram that some said she looked like a “Ferrero Rocher” candy, Muni wore a two-piece Moose Knuckles X Telfar quilted gold metallic sweatpants and pullover. The set features a loose fit and an all-over monogram fit. Muni added a touch of glam to the cozy fit with wide gold shades and a Louis Vuitton classic monogram scarf.

With earworms “Hrs & Hrs” and “Made For Me” on repeat in our heads, we can’t wait to see what’s next from Muni Long. She’s dropping hits and ‘fits. We swoon over each one.

RELATED

Muni Long Talks CÎROC Partnership, Struggles In The Music Industry, And How She Remained Encouraged

Reasons Why Muni Long’s Fashion Is Made For Us was originally published on hellobeautiful.com